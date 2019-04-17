Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Struggles with increased role
Sergachev scored a goal and added an assist in four playoff games against Columbus.
He started strong -- really strong. The points came in the first two games. But when Victor Hedman went down, Sergachev started gripping his stick way too tight. And he faltered. Sergachev went minus-5 in the last two games of the series and had just two shots. The guy has a strong future, but it's clear his game still has significant growth to come.
