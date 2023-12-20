Sergachev (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.
Sergachev was injured in the first period and ruled out for the rest of the game during the second intermission. He was hurt on a blocked shots. If he can't play Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Calvin de Haan will likely enter the lineup while Haydn Fleury and Darren Raddysh could see a bump in ice time.
