Sergachev scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Saturday's 3-2 double overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Sergachev potted the go-ahead goal at 3:38 of the third period, but the Lightning couldn't make that lead hold up. It was the Russian blueliner's third goal of the postseason, to go with seven helpers, 60 hits and 51 shots in 24 appearances. DFS managers may want to consider the 22-year-old for Monday's Game 6 given his large role on the Lightning's top power-play unit.