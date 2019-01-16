Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Tallies rare goal
Sergachev scored a goal on three shots, adding a hit and two blocks, in a 2-0 victory against the Stars on Tuesday.
All the sudden, the 20-year-old is a scoring machine. He has two goals and five points in the last five games, tallying at least a point in four of those five contests. Prior to this little run, Sergachev had no goals and 12 points in 39 games. The 20-year-old did have nine goals and 40 points in 79 games as a rookie last season, so it's possible he's turning his season around, but more than likely, this is a hot streak that won't continue. Sergachev holds a lot more value in dynasty leagues than re-draft formats.
