Sergachev blocked five shots and provided four hits in 24:29 of ice-time in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The Bolts got lots of help from stellar play from Andrei Vasilevskiy in this series clinching game, but the same could be said about Sergachev who put his body on the line to secure the victory. The 22-year-old has provided just two points in this postseason but has racked up 22 blocks and 28 hits in 11 games.