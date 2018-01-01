Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Teenage phenom keeping pace with NHL elite
Sergachev picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-0 win over Columbus. He snapped a five-game point drought.
Sergachev is the NHL's top-scoring rookie defender and 11th overall with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists). That ties him with none other than Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang. One word. Wow. It's hard to remember that Sergachev is just 19 years old. One more word. Stud.
