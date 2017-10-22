Sergachev scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Saturday in a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. He has picked up two points in each of his last three games.

The 19-year-old just played his ninth NHL game and the big decision looms -- burn the first year of his entry-level deal or send him back to junior. Sergachev's recent dominance means he's likely to stay, but remember the 40-game threshold. The Bolts can return him to junior any time before he plays 40 games -- it would keep his years of service in check and keep the clock from ticking toward unrestricted free agency.