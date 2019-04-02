Sergachev lit the lamp and added an assist in Monday's win over the Senators.

Although he is distributing the puck well, Sergachev was on a 12-game goalless streak heading into this contest. He was itching to get back on track as he recorded a season-high six shot on net. This was Sergachev's third straight two-point outing, but this production may fizzle out once Victor Hedman (upper body) and Anton Stralman (lower body) return from injury.