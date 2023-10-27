Sergachev had two assists in a 6-0 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

He fed Brayden Point for the first Lightning goal at 1:41 of the first period, and then Sergachev earned a power-play helper on Steven Stamkos' snipe in the last minute of the first frame. Sergachev is on a three-game, four-assist streak, but his current 50-plus point pace has been overshadowed by Victor Hedman's better than a point-per-game pace out of the blocks. The power-play helper is a good sign for Sergachev because Hedman has been getting more of the PP1 time to date. We're confident Sergachev will continue to build on his success of last season. Relax -- no need to stress.