Sergachev delivered two assists in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.
It's Sergachev's third consecutive two-assist game. His impressive season continues. The high-upside defender has consolidated his game, and he continues to push the pace from the Bolts' blue line. Sergachev has 48 points, including 41 assists, in 64 games this season, and he's tied with Florida's Brandon Montour for seventh in assists by a defenseman.
