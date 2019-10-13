Sergachev picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Don't look now, but the point moves Sergachev into a three-way tie for the team lead in scoring with six points (all assists). It will likely be the only time the young Russian can say he led the team along with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Sergachev's game has really grown and it won't be long before he's flirting with the 50-point plateau. He's that good.