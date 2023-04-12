Sergachev (personal) collected a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 4-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Sergachev wasn't in the lineup Saturday, but he went right back to work Tuesday, logging 22:58 of ice time (9:05 on the power play) in his return. He's up to 10 goals and 62 points in 78 contests this season. Sergachev has matched his career high in goals, which was set in 2019-20, and he'll have an opportunity to surpass it in Tampa Bay's season finale against Detroit on Thursday.