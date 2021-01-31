Sergachev picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over Nashville.

His season had been quiet until Saturday -- Sergachev only had a single helper in five previous games. While he's waiting on his first goal, Sergachev is getting lots of ice time and runs the second power play where he snagged one of these helpers. The goals should come -- he's fired 10 shots in his last three games. Sometimes a little patience is in order with young defenders and that's the case with Sergachev.