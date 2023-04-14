Sergachev (personal) delivered two assists Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Red Wings.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Sergachev took a huge leap forward this season and finished with 10 goals and 54 assists, including 27 power-play points (three goals, 24 assists). Heading into the postseason, one of Sergachev and Victor Hedman (rest) will be on the ice for most of each contest.