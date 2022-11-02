Sergachev scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
The veteran blueliner is enjoying a strong start to the season after inking an eight-year contract extension with the Lightning over the summer. Through 10 games, Sergachev has two goals and nine points, with seven of those points coming in the last six contests.
