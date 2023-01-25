Sergachev collected two assists while adding four shots on net, five hits, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Minnesota.

It was a typically full line in the box score for Sergachev, although he was also mostly responsible for a short-handed tally by the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek as the defenseman whiffed as he tried to bat the puck out of the air at the Minnesota blue line, then lost a race to Eriksson Ek to retrieve it and had to watch him score on a breakaway. Sergachev had only two points, both helpers, over his prior 10 games, but he remains on track for a career-best campaign with six goals and 33 points through 44 games.