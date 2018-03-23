Sergachev finished with a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.

This was Sergachev's second multi-point performance in seven games after he had gone 33 contests without such an outing. The 19-year-old Russian's offensive ceiling is astronomical, but he isn't getting many opportunities to put his skills on display for a Tampa Bay team with Stanley Cup aspirations. Questions about Sergachev's play in his own zone have severely limited his ice time, as illustrated by the mere 7:58 he skated in this one.