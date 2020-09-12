Sergachev scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and took 10 PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Sergachev had a hand in two of the Lightning's three goals, but it wasn't enough to help them avoid their first loss of the series. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to two goals and five assists with 32 shots and 37 hits through 16 games. With his helper Friday coming on the power play, he now has three points with a man advantage in the playoffs.