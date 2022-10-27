Sergachev scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Sergachev got the Lightning on the board in the first period, and he set up a Brandon Hagel go-ahead goal in the third. This was Sergachev's second multi-point effort in eight contests this season. He's posted a goal, five assists, 14 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating while continuing to pick up top-four minutes.