Sergachev notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Sergachev put the Lightning ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, firing a slapshot through traffic for his first goal of the season. The 25-year-old blueliner would add a second point with an assist on Brandon Hagel's empty-netter in the third. Sergachev came into the day with just three assists in his previous eight contests. Overall, he's up to 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through his first 17 games this year.