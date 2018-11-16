Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Warming trend continues
Sergachev, who had been off to a slow start this season, now has three assists in his last four games after getting a helper in Thursday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Sergachev is suffering through a bit of a sophomore slump right now, but his future remains bright. Still, those in single-year re-draft formats need to evaluate how long they can hold onto him before he sinks your chances.
