Sergachev, who had been off to a slow start this season, now has three assists in his last four games after getting a helper in Thursday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Sergachev is suffering through a bit of a sophomore slump right now, but his future remains bright. Still, those in single-year re-draft formats need to evaluate how long they can hold onto him before he sinks your chances.

More News
Our Latest Stories