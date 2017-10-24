Coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday that Sergachev will stay with the Lightning for the foreseeable future, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sergachev is poised to suit up for his 10th game for the Lightning on Tuesday in Carolina, triggering the first year of his entry-level contract with the team. The 19-year-old Russian has been outstanding for the Bolts thus far, racking up three goals and five assists, and making the decision to keep him with the big club a seemingly easy one despite the potential fiscal ramifications.