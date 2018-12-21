Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Will watch from press box
Sergachev will be a healthy scratch Thursday against Calgary
Sergachev has had a disappointing 2018-19 season to this point, having failed to score a goal in 35 games. He does have 12 assists but has certainly not lived up to expectations. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the 20-year-old is scratched for an extended period considering he's one of Tampa Bay's most promising prospects. Braydon Coburn will draw into the lineup as Sergachev's replacement.
