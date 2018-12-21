Sergachev will be a healthy scratch Thursday against Calgary

Sergachev has had a disappointing 2018-19 season to this point, having failed to score a goal in 35 games. He does have 12 assists but has certainly not lived up to expectations. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the 20-year-old is scratched for an extended period considering he's one of Tampa Bay's most promising prospects. Braydon Coburn will draw into the lineup as Sergachev's replacement.

More News
Our Latest Stories