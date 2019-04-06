Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Won't play Saturday
Sergachev (rest) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
The Lightning are locked into the No. 1 seed in the East, so there's no need for them to risk Sergachev suffering an injury in a meaningless contest. The 20-year-old blueliner will return to his usual role for Game 1 of Tampa Bay's first-round series.
