Lightning's Mitch Hults: Acquired via trade
Hults was brought in from Anaheim on Thursday for future considerations.
While Hults wasn't impacting Ducks' salary cap number, he did count against the team's 50-contract limit. By trading away the Madison, Wisconsin native, the organization reduced its contract number to 47. The 23-year-old will report to AHL Syracuse where he figures to spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign.
