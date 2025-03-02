Chaffee scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Washington.

He stuffed in a rebound from the bottom of the left circle on the power play. Chaffee has just 11 goals and five assists in 55 games this season, but four of his tallies have come on the power play. His fantasy value is limited, but his coach's confidence in his abilities has increased. Chaffee's ice time has jumped to 13:53 or more in three of the four games since the break.