Chaffee scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

It stood as the winner. It was Chaffee's first point across his past six appearances and his first power-play point of his NHL career. The bottom-six forward has 10 points in 25 games this season while averaging 13:11. Chaffee had a great night, but that doesn't make him fantasy worthy.