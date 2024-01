Chaffee scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

It was a big night for Chaffee -- he scored his first NHL goal on a rebound to give the Bolts a 5-1 lead. It was an early birthday present -- the winger turns 26 on Friday. Chaffee saw action in two games with the Wild in 2021-22. His ice time is limited -- he skated just 8:29 on Thursday. But he's living out his NHL dream, and that's a story we can get behind. It doesn't make Chaffee fantasy worthy, though.