Chaffee was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Chaffee's recall doesn't bode well for Steven Stamkos' availability versus the Canucks on Tuesday. In his two career NHL games back in 2021-22, the 25-year-old Chaffee recorded one shot and seven hits while averaging 7:27 of ice time. If Stamkos doesn't play, Chaffee will likely slot into a bottom-six role.