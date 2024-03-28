Chaffee scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Chaffee tallied midway through the first period to open the scoring. The 26-year-old saw consistent playing time after the All-Star break, but he has been scratched four times in the last eight games amid a scoring slump. Chaffee has four goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-1 rating through 21 appearances. He'll continue to compete with Conor Sheary and Austin Watson for a bottom-six role.