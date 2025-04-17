Chaffee (head) won't play versus the Rangers on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
The Lightning will go with seven defensemen to cover Chaffee's absence. It's unclear if he'll be ready for Game 1 versus the Panthers on Tuesday.
