Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Pots pair Saturday for Crunch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaffee scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.
Chaffee moved above a point-per-game pace with this effort. He has 14 goals, 21 helpers, 87 shots and 35 PIM through 34 outings for the Crunch this season. He also saw seven contests with the Lightning to begin the campaign, but Chaffee hasn't seen the NHL ranks since he was waived Oct. 27.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Three points in AHL win•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Three points for Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Nets two goals in AHL win•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Designated for waivers•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Gets goal in Game 4 loss•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Available to return•