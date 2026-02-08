Chaffee scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.

Chaffee moved above a point-per-game pace with this effort. He has 14 goals, 21 helpers, 87 shots and 35 PIM through 34 outings for the Crunch this season. He also saw seven contests with the Lightning to begin the campaign, but Chaffee hasn't seen the NHL ranks since he was waived Oct. 27.