Chaffee scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chaffee tipped home an Emil Lilleberg shot attempt for the opening goal just 30 seconds into the contest. This was Chaffee's second goal in the last three games, giving him as many points in March as he logged over eight outings in February. The 27-year-old has 12 tallies (four on the power play), 17 points, 59 shots on net, 112 hits and a minus-2 rating through 57 appearances this season. He's been a regular in the Lightning's lineup, though mainly as a bottom-six forward.