Chaffee (undisclosed) is slated to miss Saturday's tilt against Toronto, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Chaffee was also absent for the Lightning's previous two games. He has five goals and nine points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. Chaffee will probably serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.

