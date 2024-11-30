Chaffee (undisclosed) is slated to miss Saturday's tilt against Toronto, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Chaffee was also absent for the Lightning's previous two games. He has five goals and nine points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. Chaffee will probably serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
