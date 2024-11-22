Chaffee had a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
The third-line winger has five goals, three assists, 21 hits, 16 shots and eight blocks in 18 games this season. Chaffee is a hard-working winger, but doesn't really offer much fantasy value, even with a role on the second power-play unit. The points were Chaffee's first in six games, and he hasn't picked up any points with the man advantage.
