Chaffee (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's game against Washington, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Chaffee wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice due to the injury. He has five goals and nine points in 20 appearances in 2024-25. Cam Atkinson, who has spent the past two games as a healthy scratch, is expected to draw into the lineup versus the Capitals.