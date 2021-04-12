Stephens (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Stephens was fantastic during his 10-day conditioning stint, racking up eight points across four AHL games. The 24-year-old is still technically on injured reserve, but he could be activated for Tuesday's matchup against the Predators. Stephens likely will slot into the bottom six if he ends up playing.
