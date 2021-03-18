Head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that Stephens (lower body) has started skating again but isn't close to returning to the lineup.

Stephens underwent surgery in mid-February and was expected to miss at least two months. It's been a month since his surgery, so getting back on the ice marks a significant milestone in his rehab. Nevertheless, it sounds like he's at least a few weeks away from returning to the lineup, if not more. Prior to this injury, Stephens played four games this year, recording an assist, four hits and two shots on net.