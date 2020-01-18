Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Demoted to AHL
Stephens was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
The Lightning are off until Jan. 27 with the All-Star break looming, so Stephens will head to AHL Syracuse to continue getting some action. The 22-year-old forward has collected two goals and four points in 20 NHL games this season.
