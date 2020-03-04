Stephens scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday. He also provided five hits and won four of five faceoffs.

Stephens swatted home a loose puck during a scramble in front to get the Lightning on the board late in the second period. It was the third goal of the season for the 23-year-old rookie and his first since Jan. 5, halting a 22-game slump. Stephens is averaging just over 10 minutes per night in a fourth-line role and is not a fantasy factor.