Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Gets NHL call
The Lightning recalled Stephens from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Stephens was selected by the Lightning in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but he hasn't played an NHL game yet. Instead, the 22-year-old has spent his time in the minors, and he's registered 10 points through 24 games this year. It's unsettled whether Stephens will make his NHL debut during this stint, as the team recalled veteran Cory Conacher as well.
