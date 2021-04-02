Stephens (lower body) was assigned to AHL Syracuse for conditioning on Friday.
Stephens has been sidelined since Jan. 23 with a lower-body injury, so he'll head to the AHL to get back into playing shape. The 24-year-old winger has notched seven points in 42 games over the last two campaigns.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Back on ice•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Undergoes surgery•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Lengthy absence on tap•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: May face long recovery•