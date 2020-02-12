Stephens skated 17:45 in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Stephens didn't hit the score sheet, but he did fire four shots. He was pressed into more ice time with injuries to Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli. The young man is one of the hardest workers on the ice. That will endear Stephens to his teammates and fans, but it doesn't make him fantasy worthy. He has two goals and three assists in 29 games this season.