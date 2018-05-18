Stephens earned a spot on Tampa's Black Aces for the postseason run with a strong rookie campaign in the AHL.

Stephens finished the AHL regular season with 41 points, including 19 goals, and a plus-17 rating in 70 games. He then turned up the volume in the postseason with six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games. Stephens won't see playoff action with the Bolts, but the experience on the Black Aces will grow his game immeasurably. He probably won't see NHL action for another couple seasons, but he'll be an versatile, two-way pivot on the third line once he arrives.