Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Learning ropes as Black Ace in postseason
Stephens earned a spot on Tampa's Black Aces for the postseason run with a strong rookie campaign in the AHL.
Stephens finished the AHL regular season with 41 points, including 19 goals, and a plus-17 rating in 70 games. He then turned up the volume in the postseason with six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games. Stephens won't see playoff action with the Bolts, but the experience on the Black Aces will grow his game immeasurably. He probably won't see NHL action for another couple seasons, but he'll be an versatile, two-way pivot on the third line once he arrives.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Playing well in first AHL season•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Tallies five points for OHL London Saturday•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Signs three-year contract with Lightning•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Selected to attend IIHF junior camp for Canada•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Out indefinitely with broken foot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...