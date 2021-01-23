Head coach Jon Cooper said following Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets that Stephens could miss significant time, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cooper walked back his comments by saying that he was speculating, but it appears the 23-year-old forward will miss at least a few games at this point. The Lightning don't play again until Tuesday's matchup against the Hurricanes. The team should provide a more definitive timeline before then.