Stephens has been ruled out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.
Stephens has registered one assist, two shots and four hits while averaging 8:32 of ice time in four games this year. The 23-year-old center will almost certainly be designated for injured reserve in the coming days while Black Coleman figures to come back into the lineup after missing out against Columbus on Saturday.
