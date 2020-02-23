Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Out with lower-body injury
Stephens (lower body) will sit out Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The 23-year-old is day-to-day, so Stephens shouldn't miss too much time. The 23-year-old has five points in 33 games this season, meaning his absence, while unfortunate, will not alter fantasy fortunes all that much.
