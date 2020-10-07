Stephens signed a two-year, $1.475 million extension with the Lightning on Wednesday.
Stephens was a part-time player for Tampa Bay in 2019-20, picking up three goals and three helpers in 38 contests. The 23-year-old forward will likely continue to be a rotational, bottom-six option next season, so don't expect him to suddenly develop into a useful fantasy option.
