Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Playing well in first AHL season
Stephens posted a goal and an assist to help lead AHL Syracuse to a 3-2 win over Bridgeport on Sunday.
With 17 goals and 31 points in 49 games, Stephens' first AHL season has been a rousing success. He is an extremely smart defensive player and he rarely makes mistakes with the puck on his stick. As the Lightning look to add to their roster in the coming weeks, Stephens is a player to keep an eye on. Other NHL clubs will certainly be asking about him in their conversations with Tampa GM Steve Yzerman.
