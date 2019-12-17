Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Promoted from AHL
The Lightning recalled Stephens from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Stephens, who has previously appeared in four games with the Bolts this season, could crack the lineup Tuesday against the Senators with both Nikita Kucherov (lower body) and Tyler Johnson (lower body) uncertain to be available. If he dresses versus Ottawa, Stephens would likely occupy a spot on the third or fourth line.
More News
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent back to minors•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Gets NHL call•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Strong play stands out•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Sent to AHL•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Learning ropes as Black Ace in postseason•
-
Lightning's Mitchell Stephens: Playing well in first AHL season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.